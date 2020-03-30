Eminem Gushes Over 24-Year-Old Daughter Hailie Scott Mathers: ‘She’s Made Me Proud’

Eminem is one proud papa!

The 47-year-old rapper sang the praises of his 24-year-old daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, during a recent interview on Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin'” podcast. “No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good,” the 15-time Grammy winner said. “She’s made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college.”

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, welcomed Hailie with high school sweetheart and ex-wife Kim Mathers, in 1995. Over the years, he wrote about his little girl in the lyrics of numerous hit songs, including, “Hailie’s Song” and “Mockingbird.”

Hailie has since graduated from Chippewa Valley High School and earned a degree in psychology from Michigan State University. The social media influencer has amassed nearly 2 million followers on Instagram by sharing glimpses into her life with curated fashion and beauty shots around Detroit.

The 24-year-old also maintains a tight bond with her parents and half-siblings. In June 2018, Hailie told The Daily Mail that she is “of course” very close to her famous father.

The “Godzilla” rapper also dished to Tyson about his nieces, explaining that raising children has been one of his biggest accomplishments in life.

“I have a niece that I have helped raise too that’s pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26,” Eminem said. “And I have a younger one that’s 17 now. So, when I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of is being able to raise kids.”