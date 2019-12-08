Jameela Jamil Reacts To Jillian Michaels’ Opinion On Obesity: ‘Don’t Just Shame and Blame’

Jameela Jamil is never afraid to speak her mind.

“The Good Place” star sent a series of tweets in response to a People headline that reads, “Jillian Michaels Says People Are Too Politically Correct: Obesity Shouldn’t ‘Be Glamorized.”

“Elitist ignorance from a renowned long time bully of fat people. Don’t just shame and blame. Cheap food, which most can afford is full of hormones and sugars. Many work too many jobs to have time/money to work out. There’s PCOS, Insulin resistance, Medication side effects.. etc,” she wrote in one tweet.

“2/2 Just existing, or even DARING to post a nice picture of yourself feeling beautiful and sexy isn’t glamorizing ANYTHING. It’s just existing and loving yourself. Not a crime. Not a threat to anyone. Shame and erasure doesn’t work. If it did, we’d be a *very* thin world by now,” she concluded.

The original article referenced an interview the “Biggest Loser” alum did with Women’s Health U.K.

Where she said, “’I think we’re politically correct to the point of endangering people. Yes, we want to be inclusive of everyone [and respect that] everyone comes in all different shapes and sizes.”

“That nobody should ever be body shamed or fat shamed or excluded and that everyone is equally deserving and should feel equally valuable. But obesity in itself is not something that should be glamorized. But we’ve become so politically correct that no one wants to say it,” she added.

Michaels has not publicly reacted to Jamil’s tweets.