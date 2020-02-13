‘Mira, Royal Detective’ Gets Official Premiere Date In US And India (EXCLUSIVE)

“Mira, Royal Detective” is set to air soon!

The show premieres in the US on Friday, March 20 on Disney Channel at 11am ET/PT and at 7pm ET/PT on Disney Junior. Disney Channel India is premiering a sneak peek that same day and the series premieres in India on Sunday March 22.

It will then roll out worldwide in an estimated 160 countries! Fans will be able to check it out on Disney Junior and Disney Channel global platforms.

The animated series features stars Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla, Aasif Mandvi, Karan Soni, Maulik Pancholy, Sarayu Blue and Sarita Choudhury. Newcomer Leela Ladnier stars as the voice of Mira, alongside additional cast members Roshni Edwards, Kamran Lucas, Karan Brar, Parvesh Cheena and Sonal Shah, according to a press release.

On top of that, there have been a ton of exciting guest stars!

Fans will get to see Kunal Nayyar, Danny Pudi, Iqbal Theba, Sunita Mani, Karen David, Rizwan Manji, Hari Kondabolu, Nardeep Khurmi, Aarti Sequeira, Avantika Vandanapu, Julian Zane, Brian George, Sakina Jaffrey and Madhur Jaffrey!

The show is “set in the magical Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, the series introduces a brave and resourceful girl named Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen… Each episode is comprised of two 11-minute stories that celebrate the cultures and customs of India by incorporating authentic food, fashion, language and art,” according to a press release.

In addition to that, each episode will have at least one original song and dance number that promised to showcase “the diversity of the culture”

Are you excited to see “Mira, Royal Detective”?

— Stephanie Swaim