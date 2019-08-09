Jameela Jamil Reveals Prince Harry Interrupted Her Secret Phone Call With Meghan Markle

Jameela Jamila got a phone call of a lifetime!

“The Good Place” actress and outspoken activist was featured in the September issue of British Vogue, which was guest-edited by Meghan Markle. Jameela just broke down all the details exclusively to Access Hollywood about the unexpected phone call she received from the Duchess of Sussex.

“It was outrageous,” she admitted. “She phoned me herself on my mobile phone. And I missed the call 3 times. They must have thought I was playing it cool.”

“I’m just crap at my phone,” she quipped.

The 33-year-old actress explained that the Duchess called her from a blocked number, and she tends not to answer a call she doesn’t know.

“I didn’t presume that it was going to be the royal family on the bloody phone, did I? And then at one point the Duke Harry walked in during the phone call and he said hello on the phone. It was all very surreal,” she told Access Hollywood.

Adding, “They’re very kind, smart, funny people.”

It’s no surprise that Meghan wanted Jameela to be a part of the September issue!

The theme of the issue is “Forces of Change,” and highlights women who are making the world a better place. Aside from being an actress, Jameela has been a strong supporter of feminist issues and body positivity. The star has even founded the social media campaign, ‘I Weigh,” which empowers people to understand their self-worth.

“She called me and told me how much she is invested in my work, in advocacy for women and she was naming back things that I’ve done,” Jameela recounted of her phone call with Meghan. “She said that she’d specifically asked for me to write the open editorial for the September Vogue.”