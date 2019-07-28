Meghan Markle Is The Guest Editor Of British Vogue’s September Issue: It Was ‘Rewarding And Inspiring’

Meghan Markle is officially a guest editor of British Vogue.

The news was confirmed with a special post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account on Sunday with a photo of the September issues, which features tons of famous face. The accompanying captioned explained Meghan’s role as the guest editor of British Vogue.

“We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change,” the caption began.

“For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective.”

The cover features 15 “brilliant female changemakers who have had a laudable impact in recent times and who are set to reshape society in radical and positive ways in the future.” The list includes actors and activists Jane Fonda, “Orange Is the New Black” star Laverne Cox, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Jameela Jamil, and Yara Shahidi, as well as model and founder of Event Mother Counts Christy Turlington.

The list also includes mental health campaigner and model Adwoa Aboah, model and former refugee Adut Akech, boxer Ramla Ali, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, diversity advocate and lecturer Sinead Burke, Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and climate change campaigner and student Greta Thunberg.

There is also a special exclusive interview between Meghan and Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others.

Meghan also wanted to highlight “grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better.”

The Duchess of Sussex also shared a special note of her own in the caption, writing, “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” – and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.”

Meghan closed her caption with the hashtag, #ForcesForChange, leading many to believe she may be continuing to use the hashtag on many of her future projects.

