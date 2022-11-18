Jameela Jamil Shows Off Her Impressive Singing Chops In ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin’ (Exclusive)

You already know Jameela Jamil as a hilariously funny actress from seeing her in “The Good Place”, but did you know that she’s also a talented singer?

Access Hollywood got an exclusive sneak peak at Peacock’s new show, “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin”, which features the beloved “Pitch Perfect” character Bumper Allen, played by Adam Devine.

The series takes places several years after the film series ended and finds Bumper as he moves to Germany to revive his music career after one of his songs goes viral in Berlin.

This is where Bumper meets his soon-to-be rival, Gisela, played by none other than Jameela Jamil. In this sneak peek of the show, we see Gisela steal Bumper’s song at a music festival, and we’ve just got to say – Jameela can really sing!

This series brings everything you loved about the films – the friendships, humor, and of course, the music – in a new country with great new characters.

All six episodes of “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” premiere on Peacock Wednesday, November 23, just in time to binge the series with your family over the Thanksgiving holiday! You can also catch the first episode on NBC Monday, November 28 after “The Voice”.

Tune in to see whether Bumper can successfully make the journey from a cappella amateur to global superstar.

— Hayley Santaflorentina