Jameela Jamil Was Throwing Up Right Before The Emmys: ‘I Was On A Drip On The Bathroom Floor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jameela Jamil was not in a “good place” hours before the 2019 Emmy Awards.

The “Good Place” star confessed to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and Kit Hoover that she was extremely sick just hours before showing up at the Emmy Awards red carpet.

“Two hours ago I was on a drip, like lying on my bathroom floor, throwing up, but this is what makeup and hair,” Jameela dishes. “I have gastritis.”

But Jameela recovered like a champ and ended up slipping on an aquamarine Monique Lhuillier dress and headed to the award show, where she’s nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for “The Good Place.”

“That’s why I went so hard today with my look,” she shared. “ I feel as good as anyone could, given what is going on with me right now.”

Jameela also dished though that there was no way she was going to miss out because she was so excited about the nominations!

PHOTOS: See All The Emmys Red Carpet