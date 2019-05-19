James Charles Attempts To Set The Record Straight Video Addressing Allegations From Tati Westbrook

James Charles is attempting to set the record straight and “address literally everything” in a new YouTube video.

James dropped a new 41-minute video entitled “No More Lies” to his YouTube channel on Saturday, two weeks after his feud with vlogger Tati Westbrook went viral. The YouTube star explains in his video that this is the last time fans would hear him speak on the divisive subject.

“Before I say anything at all, in this video I want to make it very very clear that everything I said in that video in regards to my sentiments towards Tati and my apology, I stand behind one hundred percent,” the lifestyle star states near the open of his address. “It is very important to me that this video has all the information, all the facts, all the receipts, and is current and present because I will not be addressing it again.”

James mentions Tati’s second video she posted on Thursday in which she states she doesn’t “hate” James and wished followers would stop bullying him. James thanks Tati and YouTuber Jeffree Star — who has taken sides with Tati in the feud — for “taking some of the responsibility for blowing this whole thing up and starting everything.” He praised them for “trying to redirect the hate away, because I think we’re all aware at this point that it has gotten way too far.”

The drama has led to Tati gaining nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers and James losing nearly 3 million subscribers, per analytics website SocialBlade.com.

“There have been allegations made against me and I don’t feel comfortable really ‘moving on’ from those,” James said. “There’s a lot of misinformation going around.”

James mostly addresses Tati’s first video in the fight, “BYE SISTER,” which now has over 50 million views. In Tati’s video, she slams James for promoting a direct competitor to her vitamin line while he was at Coachella.

She also blasts how he frequently jokes about wanting to hook up with straight guys and says that he only cares about staying relevant and getting more money.

James initially responded with an apology video, expressing his regret about how things went down and telling Tati how sorry he is.



In James’ new video posted on Saturday, he responds to Tati’s claims that he “tried to trick a straight man into thinking he’s gay yet again.” Tati said her video, “It’s really disgusting to manipulate someone’s sexuality when they are still emerging into adulthood and don’t have everything figured out.”

“I am a 19-year-old virgin…I really don’t get a lot of action,” James replied. “I have never and would never and will never use my fame, money, or power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy. That is disgusting.”

James went on to address claims made against him from Jeffree Star, including that James had pursued an inappropriate relationship with the younger brother of Star’s boyfriend.

“Not only did I not pursue Zach, who identifies as ‘mainly straight,’ but it was Jeffree who suggested that I talk to him in the first place,” James said. He then cuts to a clip of a past video showing Jeffree mentioning that his brother’s boyfriend was Charles’ type. “Jeffree’s messaging about me both in private and in public was hurtful, defamatory, extremely excessive, but most importantly, literally all based on lies. I wish I knew why he was doing all this but at the same time, but at the same time, his track record with public feuds makes none of this a surprise.”

Jeffree seemed to address James’ claims in a Tweet, stating, “Before you believe anything that was said today, remember there are always two sides to every story.”

And Tati also responded to James’ “No More Lies” video, tweeting that she was “disappointed to see it littered with so many lies & half truths.”

After posting the video, James tweeted that he didn’t wish “to start a war” and urged followers to “not send any hate to anyone.” And followed with another Tweet, “I’m literally begging all of you. The internet has seen enough negativity in the last few weeks. Text your friends and tell them you love them. Give someone a compliment (but don’t be too forward)! Appreciate what you have and those around you. love you all.”

James said he’d be taking a break from YouTube for a while and wasn’t sure when he’d return.

What do you make of the drama?