James Charles Loses Over 1 Million YouTube Subscribers Following Drama With Tati Westbrook

James Charles subscribers are sister-sashaying away.

His YouTube account lists him as have 14 million subscribers when earlier this week it was listed at 16 million subscribers. And according to analytics website SocialBlade.com, he lost over 1 million subscribers on Saturday and over 500k on Friday.

The subscriber sitch comes after Tati Westbrook called him out in a video called, “BYE SISTER.” And while James is losing subscribers, Tati is gaining them.

On Friday she gained almost 500k subscribers and on Saturday she gained over 1 million subscribers, and she now has 7 million followers on YouTube.

Fellow beauty guru Jeffree Star took to Twitter to congratulate her on the accomplishment initially writing, “HUGE congratulations to @glamlifeguru on hitting 6 million subscribers on YouTube today!!!.”

He later amended his statement writing, “Oops my bad, CONGRATULATIONS on hitting 7 MILION subscribers!!! Love you babe.”

Oops my bad, CONGRATULATIONS on hitting 7 MILLION subscribers!!!! 💯 Love you babe. https://t.co/42FoxkOge9 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 11, 2019

If you missed the drama that has unfolded, during Coachella, James promoted Sugar Bear Hair, a direct competitor to his long-time friend Tati’s gummy vitamin line.

This upset Tati, who went on her Instagram story and posted a video where she cried and talked about feeling betrayed. Her Insta story ended up striking a nerve with beauty guru Gabriel Zamora who went onto call her out and say that she should just make a full video spilling the tea, which is exactly what she did.

In her video, Tati claims that James betrayed her, as she’s been supporting him for a long time dating back to when he only had 20k subscribers, and saying that she’s completely done with him.

She also says she doesn’t condone how he’s been acting lately, alleging that he’s emotionless and only cares about staying relevant. Tati also brings up how James always jokes about wanting to hook up with straight men, something he has joked about in previous videos, saying that kind of behavior is not funny.

James also addresses this in his apology video, saying that he’s sorry.

— Stephanie Swaim