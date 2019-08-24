James Charles Posts Nude Selfie After His Twitter Got Hacked: ‘Can’t Threaten Me With It Now’

James Charles is taking control of his narrative.

The beauty influencer flashing his assets on Twitter after he was “hacked.”

“hi I got my account back,” he wrote. “Just in case I ever get hacked again, here’s the ONLY nude I’ve ever taken! Can’t threaten me with it now.”

“Get a life,” he added.

One of his followers responded saying, “Literally no one asked for this.”

James wasn’t feeling it and clapped back.

“yeah well I didn’t ask to have my security and privacy threatened either,” he wrote. “So this is me taking back ownership of the situation, move on with your day.”

What do you think about the sitch?

— By Stephanie Swaim