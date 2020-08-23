James Charles Says He Received Death Threats Over JoJo Siwa’s Makeover

James Charles stunned fans by giving teen star JoJo Siwa a jaw-dropping makeover this week. However, James has revealed that the response to the video hasn’t been all positive.

The 21-year-old beauty vlogger tweeted, “I said today’s collab was with someone I waited two years to work with & I was so excited for and now I’m getting death threats because stan twitter assumed it would be their fav and it wasn’t. There are a TON of huge artists I’d love to film with one day, be patient!”

He added, “I liked a few tweets from fans saying they wanted me to collab with their favs because I also would love to collab with their favs. If I DID collab with their favs, today would’ve been full of ‘stay away from her’ tweets anyway. Leave me alone.”

In the makeover video, which has racked up over 14 million views in less than one week, JoJo ditches her signature neon colors sports a glamorous, grown-up look.

17-year-old JoJo admitted she was nervous to change up her look, telling James, “This is my dream and my nightmare at the same time.”

When she saw the results, the “Boomerang” singer praised James for his makeup skills, while making it clear she wouldn’t be changing up her signature look anytime soon. “I will say it’s very pretty and you did a wonderful job on the hair and the makeup. The makeup is stunning. It’s very pretty. It’s obviously not me. You know how I showed up here in sparkles and bright pink and neon and rainbow but it is really pretty.”

James tweeted photos of the look, writing, “thank you @itsjojosiwa for trusting me with your first ever full glam transformation. I hope you realize how beautiful you look and are.”

JoJo also returned the favor for James, giving him a makeover inspired by her look, full of sparkles, rainbows, and her signature bow.

— by Katcy Stephan