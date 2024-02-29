Waterproof Makeup Under $50 That’ll Withstand Rain, Tears & Pools

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Go ahead and cry tears of joy, we found a ton of waterproof makeup under $50. These budget-friendly, water-resistant mascaras, eyeliners, primers, foundations, and more won’t move when confronted with rain, tears, or even swimming pools.

There are several reasons to love waterproof makeup. It’s long-lasting and less likely to smudge or run. It’s weather-resistant, making it an excellent choice during spring rain. If you’re someone who can’t go to the gym without a full face of glam, a waterproof beat can last through a sweaty workout or even laps through the pool. And because waterproof makeup tends to have more grip, it’s designed to reduce the need for touchups.

If you’re looking for a full beat that’ll last you all day, shop must-have waterproof makeup under $50 below. We’ve found mascaras, lip stains, concealers, waterproof brow pens, faux freckles, setting sprays, and more.

Shop waterproof makeup below