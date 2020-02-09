James Corden And Rebel Wilson Totally Roast ‘Cats’ While Presenting At 2020 Oscars

James Corden and Rebel Wilson got a little frisky at the 2020 Academy Awards!

The two comedians poked fun at the movie adaptation of “Cats” as they took the stage in their costumes from the film to present the award for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars.

“As cast members of the motion picture “Cats,” nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects,” they said to laughs from the star-studded audience before handing off the prize to winner “1917.”

“Cats” received mixed reviews for visual effects from critics and viewers alike following its release in December 2019. While the crowd got a kick out of James and Rebel’s sense of humor during the delightful bit, fans on Twitter also poked fun at the moment.

James Corden and Rebel Wilson said so little yet said so much. That burn was epic! #Oscars #Cats — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) February 10, 2020

Me: “Yeah, I think I’ve finally healed from seeing #Cats.” Therapist: “That’s great! You see, time heals all wounds.” *Flip on the #Oscars* pic.twitter.com/pwTv8fIbMf — The Brandalorian (@minismitty) February 10, 2020

This #Cats bit is better than Cats. I’d see it again and again. — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) February 10, 2020

why is this somehow better than they looked in the actual movie #cats pic.twitter.com/hfvvKOd1DY — Mica Binns (@mica_binns) February 10, 2020

I would have seen #Cats if it was just 2 hours of making fun of them!#Oscars pic.twitter.com/OjcqlAGBnB — Carey (@CareyGLY) February 10, 2020

Ironically, James admitted to Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on the red carpet that he still hasn’t seen “Cats” despite starring in the film!

— Gabi Duncan