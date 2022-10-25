James Corden Says His Wife’s Food Allergy Sparked His ‘Rude Comment’ At NYC Restaurant

James Corden is responding to the recent allegations made about his behavior at NYC’s Balthazar restaurant.

On Monday, “The Late Late Show” host addressed the headline making episode and said it all boiled down to a food allergy his wife, Julia Carey, has.

“We sit down, we ordered, and my wife explained that she has a serious food allergy, right? So when everybody’s meals came my wife was given the food that she was allergic…as her food came wrong to the table the third time, in the heat of the moment I made a sarcastic, rude, comment about cooking it myself,” he claimed while recounting the story for his audience at a taping of his show. “It is a comment I deeply regret.”

After apologizing, James told viewers he did not intend to upset anyone.

“I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years. I have such respect, and I value anyone that does such a job, and the team at that restaurant are so great. That’s why I love it there,” he added.

Corden did not specify what Julia’s allergy is when opening up to the viewers. He did, however, explain that he spoke to owner, Keith McNally, who shared his take on the alleged story on his Instagram last week, after the incident.

“We had a good talk. He appreciated the call. I was happy that we got to clear the air, and I felt like we dealt with it privately, you know?” James shared. “But by this point, the story was out there, and people were upset.”

The 44-year-old went on to explain that he believed the matter was over after the staff brought out champagne for what he thought was to make up for the reported error.

“I’ve been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right? But the truth is, I made a rude comment, and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server,” James said.