James Van Der Beek And Family Leave Los Angeles: ‘On To The Next Big Adventure!’

James Van Der Beek is leaving Los Angeles!

The “Dawson’s Creek” star shared a series of photos on Instagram this weekend, revealing that he and his family are packing up and hitting the road.

In the photos, James’ wife Kimberly and their five children are seen hugging a tree. Other snaps show their newly empty home.

“Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house,” James wrote. “Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here. Onto the next big adventure!”

Kimberly shared a post of her own on Instagram, revealing that the family was relocating to Texas. “Today we left our home in Beverly Hills to embark on a new adventure in Texas,” she wrote.

Kimberly also revealed that the family has adopted two rescue dogs, adding, “As we began our 10 day road trip we decided to adopt two new rescue pups from @wagmorpets to bring along and bond on this journey. Their names are Windsor (blue eyed gray one) and Able. Able means breath. And we need a lot of breath right now.”

James and Kimberly are parents to 10-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Joshua, 6-year-old Annabel, 4-year-old Emilia, and 2-year-old Gwendolyn.

— by Katcy Stephan