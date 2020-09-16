Jamie Foxx Celebrates Daughter Corinne’s Role In Emmy Winning Show

Jamie Foxx is one proud dad!

At the Creative Arts Emmys on Tuesday night, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family’ and ‘Good Times’” took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). In the special, Jamie’s daughter Corinne portrayed Thelma Evans from “Good Times.”

Jamie took to Instagram to share his excitement for Corinne’s involvement in the Emmy award winning show, posting a video in which they toast to her success. He captioned the video, “I would like to introduce to you my daughter Emmy award winning @corinnefoxx !!!! Congratulations on your Emmy award performance!!! in good times on live in front of a studio audience!!! You are my heart and I am so proud of you… Keep elevating… I love you!”

In the sweet video, Foxx excitedly congratulates his daughter, saying, “Oh, celebration, celebration! Somebody just won an Emmy! My beautiful daughter Corinne Marie Foxx, all grown up and she’s an Emmy winner for ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’ for ‘Good Times!’ Celebration! Daddy-daughter time, that’s what love is all about.”

Then, Foxx burst into song while Corinne stood on laughing. “You won an Emmy, you won an Emmy, yeah,” he sang.

The 26-year-old actress also posted about the big win on her Instagram, dancing along to “Nobody’s Love” by Maroon 5 while pouring a glass of white wine. She wrote in the caption, “What Emmy win celebrations look like in 2020. #StillCelebratingTho.”

Earlier this year, Jamie told Access Hollywood how much his daughters mean to him. “You interview a lot of people who are in this crazy business and consistently trying to keep their family as normal as they can…I used to be a guy that was dedicated to the Hollywood [mentality of] ‘Let’s have fun all the time.’ But now everything I do I consistently think of my two daughters.”

Foxx is also dad to 11-year-old Anelise.

— by Katcy Stephan