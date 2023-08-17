Jamie Foxx Shares Health Update After ‘Unexpected Dark’ Health Journey: ‘I Can See The Light’

Jamie Foxx is sharing an update on his health.

The “They Cloned Tyrone” star, who suffered a medical emergency in April, took to Instagram on Aug. 17 to let fans know that he’s getting back to his old self and looking onward and upward.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…” he wrote.

Jamie went on to share his appreciation for all of those who had sent their well wishes during his health scare and in the months since.

“I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…” he wrote, adding the hashtags #swipeleft, #imbackandimbetter and #nobaddays.

Jamie received many more supportive messages in the comment section of his post, including from some of his famous friends.

“I along with the world pray for you regularly you are such a special man such a gift to the world of entertainment,” Tina Knowles commented. “God bless you love, mama Tina.”

Tamar Braxton chimed in, “Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God.”

“God is amazing and so are you!” wrote Garcelle Beauvais, who famously starred alongside Jamie on “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

Jamie’s post comes four months after his daughter Corinne Foxx confirmed that he had suffered a “medical complication.”

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” she wrote in part in a statement on Instagram at the time.

The following month, Jamie shared his first update since the health emergency. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote on Instagram, adding prayer hands and fox emojis.

Jamie shared his first video message on the matter in July, giving some insight into his unspecified health condition and explaining why he didn’t initially give fans updates.

“I went through something that I thought I’d never, ever go through,” he reflected. “I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

The 55-year-old went on to thank his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corrine for saving his life. He also took the opportunity to shut down swirling rumors about his health.

“Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand,” he said. “People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see … the eyes are working just fine. Said I’m paralyzed — I’m not paralyzed.”

However, Jamie admitted he did go “to hell and back” and revealed there is still healing to be done.

“My road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back. And I’m able to work,” he said.