Jamie Foxx Shares Rare Update Amid Recovery From Medical Complication: ‘Feeling Blessed’

Jamie Foxx is sending love on his road to recovery.

The Hollywood A-lister, 55, posted a rare Instagram update on Wednesday as he reportedly remains hospitalized weeks after experiencing a health issue.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote, adding praying hands, red heart and fox emojis.

The latest development comes after Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed in a now-deleted Instagram post on April 12 that the Oscar winner had suffered a “medical complication” the previous day and was on the mend due to “quick action and great care.”

“We know how beloved he is appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family,” the statement concluded.

Access Hollywood is out to Jamie’s team for further comment.

On Wednesday, “Beat Shazam” announced that Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne would be filling in for Jamie and Corinne’s roles on the Fox game show as host and DJ this summer, respectively.

— Erin Biglow