Jamie Lee Curtis, Diane Warren & More Stars Show Support For Refugees At The Oscars

Jamie Lee Curtis, Diane Warren and more stars are showing their support for refugees at the Oscars.

Jamie Lee held her hand high in the air as she wore a blue ribbon on her hand that said “#WithRefugees.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Diane Warren wore the same ribbon on the lapel of her green suit. Alberto Iglesias pinned one to his jacket as he arrived at The Academy Awards.

The hashtag on the ribbon supports The UN Refugees Agency and comes as nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s population is reportedly displaced amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Diane Warren attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The Academy Awards airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at 8 PM EST.

