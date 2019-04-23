Jamie Lynn Spears Blasts Haters Amid Britney’s Reported Crisis: Don’t Come For ‘The Ones I Love’

Jamie Lynn Spears is standing fiercely by her older sister as the #FreeBritney movement rages on.

Days after rumors broke that Britney Spears may be being held at a mental health facility against her will, fueling the already strong stream of gossip about the pop star, her conservatorship and her well-being, her younger sibling shared a social media post in her defense.

On Monday, Jamie Lynn posted a decade-old video of her and Britney making their way through a horde of paparazzi in their neighborhood. As they swarmed the sisters, one local shrieked at them for drawing so much attention to their town.

“Get the f*** out of my neighborhood!” the woman shouted. “Nobody wants you in this neighborhood!”

While Britney stayed quiet, the then-teenage Jamie Lynn wasn’t having it and quickly clapped back.

“Then move the f*** out!” she screamed.

In her caption for the video, Jamie Lynn reflected on her ferocious protection of Brit on that day – and revealed it hasn’t wavered at all since.

“10 years ago, who was there??” she wrote. “I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand.”

“Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore,” she continued. “You can move the ‘blank’ outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth.”

No matter Britney’s current situation, it’s great to see she has such a strong and loyal supporter in her sister. Go off, Jamie Lynn!

WATCH: Britney Spears’ Conservatorship: Legal Expert Breaks Down Everything You Need To Know

