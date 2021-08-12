Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Agrees To Step Down As Her Conservator

Jamie Spears is stepping down as Britney Spears’ conservator.

Britney’s father has agreed to be removed as the conservator of her estate after an ongoing and highly-publicized legal battle, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood on Thursday.

Despite agreeing to step back, Jamie Spears remained steadfast in his long held claims that he would be the best choice as conservator to his daughter, according to the docs.

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the conservator of the Estate… And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interested. Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interest,” the court filing obtained by Access Hollywood reads.

The filing also reveals that Jamie intends to work with the court and Britney’s legal team on the transition.

“Even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator. As the Court has likely surmised, before Ms. Spears’ new attorney arrived, Mr. Spears had already been working on such a transition with Ms. Spears’ former court-appointed counsel, Sam Ingham,” the filing reads.

Britney’s current attorney, Mathew Rosengart, issued a statement on Thursday about the update in the ongoing legal battle, calling it “vindication” for the “Toxic” singer.

“I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr. Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome,” the statement obtained by Access Hollywood reads in part. “Twelve days later, my firm filed a Petition for Mr. Spears’s suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team. We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”

Rosengart added in his statement that he “looks forward” to taking Jamie’s sworn deposition in the future.

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately,” the statement concluded.

— Stephanie Swaim