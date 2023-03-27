Jana Kramer And Boyfriend Allan Russell Make Red Carpet Debut At 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jana Kramer and Allan Russell had a special date night at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The 39-year-old country singer and her retired soccer star boyfriend made their red carpet debut as a couple on Monday, walking hand in hand as they posed for photographers at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Jana shined in a sparkly dress that featured a dramatic plunging blue neckline and had cutouts around her waist while Allan rocked a black blazer, black shirt and jeans.

The two first went Instagram official on Jan. 28, when Jana shared a photo with her man on her Instagram account.

Her post came days after she teased her new relationship on the Jan. 22 episode of the “Whine Down” podcast.

Prior to dating Allan, she was married to Mike Caussin from 2015 to 2021. They share two kids, 6-year-old daughter Jolie and 4-year-old son Jace.

