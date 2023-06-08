Jana Kramer Announces Pregnancy Weeks After Confirming Engagement With Fiancé Allan Russell

Jana Kramer’s happy news just keeps coming!

The actress, 39, is expecting her first child with fiancé Allan Russell. Jana announced her pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, just weeks after confirming that her husband-to-be had proposed.

“We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement…at least for a little while 🤣) but I’m pregnant!!!!” she wrote, captioning a photo of herself beaming alongside Allan while holding a positive pregnancy test.

The “Whine Down” podcast host went on to share that she feels “beyond blessed and grateful for this baby,” especially because she “never thought” she’d “see the word pregnant again on a test.”

Jana is mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin, while Allan has a teenage son.

The “One Tree Hill” alum has been open about past pregnancy losses and told People why she was managing her expectations when it came to expanding her family with Allan.

“I’ve had miscarriages, so I didn’t even know if it was possible. I’m like, yes, it’d be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I’d always get kind of down about it because I didn’t know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again,” she said.

Last month, Jana confirmed that she and Allan were engaged after six months of dating. The country singer posted a series of Instagram photos with the soccer coach and showed off an emerald-cut sparkler on her left ring finger.

The bride-to-be revealed on her podcast that Allan popped the question with her kids nearby, and Jolie “started jumping up and down” over the exciting moment.

Jana gushed about the exciting news on the most recent episode of her podcast, “Whine Down with Jana Kramer.”

The star said she “kind of blacked out” at that point, but remembers Allan saying, “You’re the love of my life” before asking for her hand in marriage.

“We just both started crying, and it felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house, new beginnings. It just felt right,” she added. “It was perfect. We were actually supposed to be in Jamaica but something happened with the resort so we ended up staying here, but honestly that’s exactly what I would have wanted, was at the house. I don’t need the roses and the whole glam setup.”

Jana and Allan went Instagram official in January.

— Erin Biglow