Jane Seymour Says She Isn’t Wearing Underwear In Sexy SAG Award Fashion Confession

Jane Seymour looked smoking hot at the SAG Awards on Sunday, and shared a sexy confession with Access Hollywood – she’s wasn’t wearing underwear!

The stunning 68-year-old looked sexy in a silver, sparkling dress, but she revealed that there wasn’t room for undergarments.

“No room for underwear,” Jane quipped to Access Hollywood when asked about her ultimate red carpet fashion.

Jane also dished that she is feeling fabulous and sexier than ever – and revealed the secret to her super svelte physique. Jane shared that she’s doing intermittent fasting and has given up alcohol.

As for who she is rooting at the SAG Awards? She’s all about Joaquin Phoenix!

“I worked with him in ‘Walk The Line’ and I was rooting for him to get an Oscar then,” Jane added.

Fingers crossed Joaquin takes home a win at the SAG Awards tonight.