Janelle Monáe And Billy Porter Open The 2020 Oscars With Stellar Musical Performance

Janelle kicked off the hostless 2020 Oscars in the most epic way possible!

The Grammy Award-nominated singer brought Hollywood’s biggest stars to their feet with a spectacular opening number, which was filled with dancing, singing and audience participation!

The 92nd annual Academy Awards began with Janelle, who turned heads on the red carpet in a sparkling hooded gown earlier in the night, walked on stage in a Mister Rogers-inspired outfit and sang “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” At one point during the song, Janelle walked off the stage and sang directly to Tom Hanks, who is nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of the iconic Mister Rogers in the flick “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

The “Harriet” actress then belted out an original song that was dedicated to this year’s nominated films and actors. After Janelle sang a few verses and took off her cardigan, she got a little help from Billy Porter and backup dancers dressed like characters from “Midsommar,” “Us” and “Joker,” and other nominated flicks.

Janelle ended her performance by turning to the star-studded audience to say she “so happy to be here as a black queer artist.”

“We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films and I’m so proud to stand here as a black, queer artist, telling stories. Happy black history month. We’re going to get low. We’re going to take it to the underground,” she told the audience.

Before Janelle took the stage at the 2020 Oscars, the entertainer wowed on the red carpet! The 34-year-old star made a statement in metallic tulle mesh gown by Ralph Lauren. The stunning ensemble featured a draped hood and open back.