Janelle Monáe And Billy Porter Open The 2020 Oscars With Stellar Musical Performance

Janelle kicked off the hostless 2020 Oscars in the most epic way possible!

The Grammy Award-nominated singer brought Hollywood’s biggest stars to their feet with a spectacular opening number, which was filled with dancing, singing and audience participation!

The 92nd annual Academy Awards began with Janelle, who turned heads on the red carpet in a sparkling hooded gown earlier in the night, walked on stage in a Mister Rogers-inspired outfit and sang “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” At one point during the song, Janelle walked off the stage and sang directly to Tom Hanks, who is nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of the iconic Mister Rogers in the flick “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The “Harriet” actress then belted out an original song that was dedicated to this year’s nominated films and actors. After Janelle sang a few verses and took off her cardigan, she got a little help from Billy Porter and backup dancers dressed like characters from “Midsommar,” “Us” and “Joker,” and other nominated flicks.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Janelle ended her performance by turning to the star-studded audience to say she “so happy to be here as a black queer artist.”

“We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films and I’m so proud to stand here as a black, queer artist, telling stories. Happy black history month. We’re going to get low. We’re going to take it to the underground,” she told the audience.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Before Janelle took the stage at the 2020 Oscars, the entertainer wowed on the red carpet! The 34-year-old star made a statement in metallic tulle mesh gown by Ralph Lauren. The stunning ensemble featured a draped hood and open back.

Oscars 2020 Arrivals: Top Red Carpet Looks On Hollywood's Biggest Night

Oscars 2020 Arrivals: Top Red Carpet Looks On Hollywood’s Biggest Night

View Gallery

Copyright © 2020 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.