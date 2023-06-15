Janet Jackson And Ludacris Stun Fans With Showstopping Performance Of Their Mega Hits

Janet Jackson brought the house down at her latest concert at the Yaamava’ Theater.

On Wednesday, the 57-year-old singer performed an almost two-hour set comprising of tracks from her 40-year career to a sold-out crowd.

She kicked things off with a melody of her hits including “Feedback,” “Because of Love,” and “If” before she told the crowd that she “hopes they enjoy the show” as she got into her hit “Enjoy.”

Janet didn’t stop moving throughout the entire set, showing the audience what an incredible dancer she was, as she grooved along to her mega MTV era hits like “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Control,” “Again” and “Miss You Much.”

She also had some iconic interactions with her male dancers! At one point Janet danced on one of her them as he sat in a chair and a few minutes later she gave another dancer a kiss.

@JanetJackson absolutely killed it at the @Yaamava last night!! This moment with her dancer had me screaming!! pic.twitter.com/4OgVtYhfy0 — Emely Navarro (@EmelyNavarro) June 15, 2023

Her “Together Again” tour marks her first since 2020 and she seemed to be having so much fun on stage, as she smiled throughout the entire set and interacted with fans.

She wrapped up her set by giving a nod to her late brother, Michael Jackson, as she performed their song “Scream.” She started off the track by showing clips from the music video on the giant screens before she joined her dancers for the rest of the song.

She followed that up with her iconic hit “Rhythm Nation” before walking off stage.

However, the crowd was so vibrant she came back for an encore! The award-winning singer performed “Together Again” to a beaming crowd and gave thanks to the audience for being an energetic crowd.

Before she hit the stage, the audience grooved along to Ludacris, who is opening for Janet during her tour. The Grammy winner’s set lasted 40 minutes and included his hits like “Money Maker,” “Get Back,” “How Low” and “Act a Fool.”

Before wrapping up his set the “Fast and Furious” star looked back at his 23-year-long music career and gave a special shoutout to Janet, telling the crowd she paved the way for him.

“My first single came out in the year 2000, which means we are celebrating 23 years of platinum hits and number ones,” he said. “I would not be on this stage here tonight if it wasn’t for an icon named Janet Jackson, and y’all better make some noise.”

Janet’s “Together Again” tour kicked off in April and will wrap up in June in Seattle.

-Emely Navarro