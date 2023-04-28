Maluma Reflects On His Upbringing At Latest Concert: ‘I Am A Young Dreamer Like All Of You’

Global superstar Maluma got sentimental at his latest concert.

The 29-year-old singer performed for a sold-out crowd at the Yaamava’ Theater on April 27 opening with his hit songs like “Hawái” and “Madrid” before addressing the audience.

“Let me see all of your faces. I love these more intimate shows,” he said to a 3,000-person crowd in Spanish. “Are you all ready for tonight?”

The singer-songwriter then took off performing a slew of his hits which included, “Chantaje,” “11 PM,” “Borro Cassette” and “Felice Los 4.”

Throughout the show the Latin superstar was in great spirits stopping some of his songs to let the audience sing back to him and even throwing his towel to a fan, before getting candid about his upbringing.

“Listen, for my it is a huge honor being here with all of you,” he said in Spanish. “For those who don’t know, I am from Medellín, Colombia. I am a young dreamer like all of you and on this special night, I just simply want to leave my little grain in the sand with all of you so that we have a good time.”

The “Vente Pa’Ca” singer did appear to have a great time, dancing and smiling with the crowd but he also slowed things down.

Halfway through his set, the Latin Grammy winner talked about the meaning of his song “Sobrio” before performing a stripped-down version of the tune.

“This song is about love. When we miss someone, almost always us adults, almost always want to forget the love by drinking. And when someone is feeling alive and good, the next things happen,” he said before singing the first lines of the song.

Maluma’s show ended on a high note! The singer closed his set by performing his song “Hawái” again, but this time, he asked his fans to sing along with him.

His performance is an example of how the Yaamava’ Resort and Casino is bringing a diverse lineup to its theater.

“We have curated an entertainment program aligning the best entertainers with our intimate space. Elevating entertainment beyond the traditional casino play, we produce top acts and icons that we know guests will enjoy. Maluma is the perfect example of that philosophy,” Drew Dixon, Vice President of Entertainment, said. “We are ultimately focused on bringing a wide range of artists from diverse backgrounds to connect with fans looking to experience an intimate show with their favorite performer, right here at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino.”

The theater will host several artists throughout the year like Missy Elliot, Janet Jackson, Kelsea Ballerini, and New Kids on the Block. To buy concert tickets click here.

-Emely Navarro