Japanese Actress Yuko Takeuchi Dead Of Apparent Suicide At 40

Award-winning Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi has dead from an apparent suicide, according to Japanese media reports.

The 40-year-old was reportedly found dead her husband, actor Taiki Nakabayahi at their home in Shibuya Ward at 2 A.M., according to The Japan Times.

An investigation into her death is ongoing by The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, according to local reports.

The late actress starred in 2018’s HBO Asia and Hulu’s “Miss Sherlock” which was seen in many countries including the U.S.

Takeuchi won the Japanese Academy Film Prize for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for three years in a row from 2004-2007.

She made her film debut in 1998’s “Innocent World” and went on to star in various films which were featured in festivals around the world.

“It came all of a sudden, and we are all stunned and saddened by the news,” her talent agency, Stardust Promotion Inc., told The Japan Times.

Takeuchi is survived by her husband and two sons. Her second child was born in January.