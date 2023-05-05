Pregnant Serena Williams Reveals Daughter Olympia Didn’t Know She Was Expecting Until Met Gala Night

Serena Williams had a good reason for keeping her daughter in the dark about an important family announcement.

The tennis legend revealed in a new behind-the-scenes video of her Met Gala prep that 5-year-old Olympia didn’t know her famous mom was pregnant again until Serena was ready to confirm the news at the big event.

Serena debuted her growing bump on fashion’s biggest night in a Gucci dress draped with layered pearls, and in her latest social media post on Friday she explained why her little girl wasn’t told earlier that she’s going to be a big sister.

“Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia,” the icon said. “The reason I haven’t told her is because she can’t keep a secret!”

Once the happy news was out, Serena and husband Alexis Ohanian also celebrated on Instagram with a slideshow of their luxe Met looks, including multiple peeks at Serena cradling her belly.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Serena teased in her caption.

Fans have been thrilled to see Serena living her best life off the court and flooded the post with well wishes and congrats.

The 41-year-old announced her retirement from tennis in a personal essay for Vogue last August, sharing that she wanted to be able to focus on her home life.

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family. I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out,” she wrote at the time.

— Erin Biglow