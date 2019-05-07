Jared Leto Turned Heads At The Met Gala With His Special ‘Camp’ Accessory

In case you lost your head over all the Met Gala fashion last night – Jared Leto has an extra.

The “Thirty Seconds to Mars” front man hit the pink carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a red jewel-covered Gucci gown and completed the look with a special accessory – his own head as a clutch.

Jared most likely drew inspiration from the Gucci label’s Fall/Winter 2018 runway show where the models carried head clutches down the catwalk.

READ: The Campiest Met Gala Looks: Jared Leto, Lena Dunham & More Get Outrageous On The Pink Carpet

Needless to say, everyone wanted to take a pic with it.

On the carpet, the Oscar-winner tossed the head over to a surprised Shawn Mendes!

Inside, the Leto head squeezed in some time with supermodels Sara Sampaio and Caroline Trentini.

READ: Jared Leto Channels Jesus At 2018 Met Gala & Steps Out With Lana Del Rey

Then, Jared’s accessory spear-headed an epic photo op with the Kardashian/Jenner sisters! But, per usual, Kanye was unphased.

The popular head spend the rest of the evening with more admirers including Salma Hayek, Jimmy Fallon, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Cara Delevingne!

Access caught up with Jared on the pink carpet, and it turns out his head is more of the quiet type.

“Not big on red carpets,” Jared joked.

I know, we camp believe it either.