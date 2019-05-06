The Campiest Met Gala Looks: Jared Leto, Lena Dunham & More Get Outrageous On The Pink Carpet

The theme of the 2019 Met Gala, “Camp: Notes of Fashion,” inspired tons of theatrical, kitschy and irreverent style moments from A-listers.
Among the over-the-top fashion picks were Zendaya’s on-the-nose homage to Cinderella, Katy Perry’s chandelier gown and Billy Porter’s extravagant winged jumpsuit.
Lady Gaga also brought her typically campy style to a new level, giving us an unprecedented three outfit changes. The “A Star is Born” actress put on a show for attendees, comically swapping personas as she switched from one look to the next.
Check out some of the wildest moments from the pink carpet below.
