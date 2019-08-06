Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Say Their ‘Supernatural’ Fans Are ‘Better Than Any Award’

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have so much love for their fans!
The “Supernatural” stars explained to Access what it truly means to have such loyal fans as they prep to bid a farewell to their beloved show after 15 seasons.
Dear #spnfamily , Season 1 @jensenackles and I want you to know that next season, SEASON 15, will be the last season of #supernatural. I am so incredibly grateful for the family that we’ve all built together. I love y’all and am more appreciative of y’all than my meager vocabulary could hope to describe. I’m also typing through tears. So, please forgive me. ‘Til next time. #WinchestersNeverDie
“We may not have won a lot of awards. We may not have things covering out mantels of accolades the show has brought us through the years … but our fans are better than any award,” Jensen confessed to Access.
Last month, the cast and creative team of “Supernatural” to said goodbye to the SPN Family at Comic-Con International. Jared told Access that when fans gave the group a standing ovation and thanked them, he just couldn’t keep the waterworks from flowing.
“If I could try to put into words, what touched me is it didn’t feel like they were clapping for me. It felt like they were clapping with me,” Jared gushed to Access.
Adding, “It hadn’t been like, ‘You’re welcome, you’re welcome.’ It’s been like, ‘Why are you thanking me?'”
Jensen also noted, “It was a celebration of what we all built.”
Jared echoed his co-star’s comment by saying it’s always a “family affair” with their loyal fandom and admitting they wouldn’t exist without them.
It was announced in March that the upcoming 15th season of “Supernatural” would be the show’s last. The final season will consist of 20 episodes. Production on the season has yet to begin, but the two promised Access that the upcoming season “will go out with a bang.”
Just celebrating another wrapped season with a few friends. Thanks to all the ghosts, ghouls, vamps, werewolves, and all other things that go bump in the night. You make coming to work a beautiful thing. Thanks to our amazing crew…to @jaredpadalecki @misha @alex8calvert @markrosspelle and the rest of the #spnfamily. Let’s all enjoy the break…because next year we go BIG!!! REAL BIG!!! 😎🙏🏼
Jensen admitted that it took about “two weeks” to come to terms with the show’s ending. Jared agreed with his castmate and confessed that all he wants for the beloved characters, Sam and Dean, is for them to have some “sort of peace.”
“If that’s on a beach, if that’s dead… great, I would love to have Sam and Dean have some sort of peace that they have earned,” Jared said.
However, Jensen also noted, “Nothing ever stays dead in ‘Supernatural.'”
“Supernatural” debuts its 15th and final season Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
