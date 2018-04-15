Jason Aldean Emotionally Accepts Entertainer Of The Year Award At 2018 ACMs

Jason Aldean paid tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival as he accepted Entertainer of the Year on Sunday at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards.
The "You Make It Easy" singer, who was on stage when shots rang out at the Las Vegas music festival in October last year, took a moment during his speech to honor the 58 victims of the shooting and also thank those who supported him.
Jason Aldean accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
"It's been a rough year," Jason said during the ceremony in Las Vegas. "Thank you to those that showed us love and support over the last six months."
"You guys are in our hearts always," he said. "We love Las Vegas. Vegas strong."
Jason, who seemed composed during the first part of his speech, seemed emotional and moved as he finished his statements.
His wife, Brittany Kerr, was seen in the audience with her hand over her mouth. The pair took some time away following the shooting last year, but ultimately Jason did return to his tour. He and Brittany also welcomed their son, Memphis Aldean, in December.