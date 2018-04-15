Jason Aldean Emotionally Accepts Entertainer Of The Year Award At 2018 ACMs

"It's been a rough year," Jason said during the ceremony in Las Vegas. "Thank you to those that showed us love and support over the last six months."

"You guys are in our hearts always," he said. "We love Las Vegas. Vegas strong."

Jason, who seemed composed during the first part of his speech, seemed emotional and moved as he finished his statements.

His wife, Brittany Kerr, was seen in the audience with her hand over her mouth. The pair took some time away following the shooting last year, but ultimately Jason did return to his tour. He and Brittany also welcomed their son, Memphis Aldean, in December.