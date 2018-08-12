Jason Aldean, Wife Brittany & Their Kiddos Announce A Baby Girl Is On The Way With The Best Gender Reveal Ever!

Batter up — there's another girl joining the Aldean family!
Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany announced they were expecting a baby girl on Sunday when they did a gender reveal "baseball game" with their kiddos, son Memphis, and Jason's daughters Kendyl and Keeley.
First off, Jason explained that his daughter Kendyl was beyond excited to find out if she was getting a baby sister or a baby brother.
Kendyl revealed she thought that they were expecting a baby girl because they already got a baby brother with Memphis.
Keeley agreed and predicted that Brittany was expecting a girl this time because she was having a slightly rougher pregnancy.
"I'm going to go with girl, just because you've been a little bit sicker with this one than with Memphis," Keeley said.
In the end, the whole family played a quick game of baseball and when they hit the ball there was an explosion of pink.
It's officially a baby girl on the way for the Aldean family!