Jason Aldean, Wife Brittany & Their Kiddos Announce A Baby Girl Is On The Way With The Best Gender Reveal Ever!

Batter up — there's another girl joining the Aldean family!

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany announced they were expecting a baby girl on Sunday when they did a gender reveal "baseball game" with their kiddos, son Memphis, and Jason's daughters Kendyl and Keeley.

First off, Jason explained that his daughter Kendyl was beyond excited to find out if she was getting a baby sister or a baby brother.

Kendyl revealed she thought that they were expecting a baby girl because they already got a baby brother with Memphis.