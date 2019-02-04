Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Welcome Daughter Navy Rome: She’s ‘Pure Preciousness’

It’s another girl for Jason Aldean! The country star and wife Brittany have welcomed a daughter.

Jason and Brittany couldn’t wait to share the happy news with their followers. Just hours after their little one’s arrival on Monday, the couple each posted the same sweet first photo alongside official introductions.

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world,” Jason wrote on Instagram, captioning a shot of the newborn sleeping with a sweet bow tied around her head. “Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7 lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

Navy joins her famous parents’ 14-month-old son, Memphis, and Jason’s two older daughters, Kendyl, 11, and Keeley, 15, from his previous marriage. Brittany echoed her husband’s elation with a message of her own, gushing over Navy as “pure preciousness.”

“We love you so much baby girl,” she wrote.

Over the summer, the proud mom and dad let their baby boy announce that there was a fourth Aldean child on the way.

“Sup everybody…… guess who is gonna be a BIG brother! #this dude #aldeanpartyof6,” Jason wrote, captioning an adorable pic of Memphis casually resting on his side in a onesie with “Big brother” printed on the front.

Just weeks later, Kendyl and Keeley confirmed they were getting a little sister in a sweet gender reveal video showing the girls hitting a ball that released pink dust into the air.

The “She’s Country” singer and his longtime love also couldn’t keep their bundle of joy’s name a secret for very long, either. Brittany shared a peek at a neon sign reading “Navy” at her baby shower in November.

— Erin Biglow