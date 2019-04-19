‘Jason Bourne’ Hunk Vincent Cassel Welcomes Baby At 52 Years Old

Oh baby! “Jason Bourne” star Vincent Cassel is a dad again!

The 52-year-old actor welcomed a daughter with his wife Tina Kunakey, 22, and shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Friday. He shared a photo of the stunning Amazon rainforest and wrote in his native French, “Amazonie est née,” which translates to Amazonie is born.

The unique name is likely a nod to his wife’s Brazilian roots and the fact that they share a part-time home in Brazil.

Vincent and Tina tied the knot in August and have not been quiet about their sweet romance. The duo have been posting tons of videos and photos on their respective social accounts ahead of the arrival of their baby girl.

This is Vincent’s third child. The actor has two other daughters Deva, 14, and Leonie, almost 9, from his marriage to Monica Bellucci. He split with Monica in 2013.

It looks like Vincent can look forward to a life surrounded by his gorgeous girls!