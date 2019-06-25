Jason & Brittany Aldean Sing An Adorable ‘Nite Nite’ Song To Their Baby Girl

Jason and Brittany Aldean are taking bedtime lullabies to a whole new level with their “nite nite” serenade before bed for their daughter!

The country singer and his wife took to Instagram to post an adorable video where they are singing their own rendition of “My Girl” to their 5-month-old daughter Navy Rome.

They changed the lyrics “my girl” to “nite nite” in a not-so-subtle attempt to ask Navy to go to sleep!

“Nite Nite Navy Baby,” the Georgia-native captioned the video.

It sounds like Jason and Brittany are still in the Team No Sleep category, because Jason also took to the hashtags of his social media post to plead with his daughter to get a full night of shuteye!

“#pleasesleepallnight” he wrote with a praying hand emoji – like most exhausted dads would do!

It’s certainly been a busy couple of years for Jason and Brittany. The duo also share their 1-year-old son Memphis, who shared an adorable moment with his baby sister at the pool over the weekend!

The brother and sister duo danced along to “The Twist” and Memphis gave Navy the sweetest hug we have ever seen.

“OHHHHH MY HEART,” Brittany captioned the cute video.

The couple announced Navy Rome’s birth on Instagram on February 4, 2019.

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world,” Jason captioned an Instagram photo. “So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

We would bet that there will be a lot of lullabies in store!