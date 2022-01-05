Jason Derulo Allegedly Gets Into Fight With Men Who Called Him Usher

Jason Derulo reportedly got into a fight outside of a Las Vegas nightclub but was not arrested or given a summons, police tell multiple outlets.

The singer reportedly “committed a battery against two individuals” in the early morning of Jan 4th outside of the nightclub at the ARIA Hotel and Casino, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

In video obtained by TMZ shows the singer and dancer lunging passed roped-off line of people after a man can be heard off-camera, saying, “Hey Usher! F**** you, b**ch!” Jason can be seen getting into a physical altercation and appearing to punch a man before security guards try to pull him away.

The outlet reports that the 2 victims didn’t want to press charges but there can still be the possibility of a lawsuit. Jason was removed from the property and received a trespassing notice from the hotel and casino.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Jason’s rep for comment regarding the incident.

The scuffle comes 7 months after Jason became a dad. The TikTok star and Jena Frumes ended their relationship just four months after welcoming their first child, son Jason King. The pop star announced the breakup with a Twitter statement calling Jena an “amazing mother” but adding that “being apart at this time” will allow them to be “the best versions of ourselves.”

