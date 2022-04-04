Jason Kennedy and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Boy, Ryver Rhodes Kennedy (EXCLUSIVE)

Jason Kennedy and his wife, Lauren, have welcomed their first child together – a baby boy named Ryver!

Jason shared the happy news exclusively with Access Hollywood, sharing that Ryver Rhodes Kennedy was born on April 3 and mom and dad are absolutely smitten with him.

“Trying to come up with words to fully process the last 48 hours aren’t possible. Seeing my son for the first time felt like a movie, I kept closing my eyes and finally realized it was true. We love this boy so much and are so thankful for this time together,” Jason shared in an exclusive statement to Access Hollywood.

“Lo and Ryver are doing great,” he added before asking for some sweet new dad advice. “Can someone help me with this car seat?”

This is the couple’s first child together and have been open about their road to becoming parents.

The entertainment news host took to Instagram in October to post footage of the couple reenacting a recent conversation they had about Lauren’s pregnancy. The video ended with Jason sweetly announcing that the couple’s first child will be a baby boy.

The duo married in December 2014 and Jason shared with E! News during their pregnancy announcement that it hasn’t always been an easy journey.

“We are beyond excited, as this has been a 4 and a half year journey,” Jason told E! News. “I’ve shared some of those moments on air with our E! family over the years, and it feels nice that people care and continue to ask for updates. We really hope this encourages anyone going through infertility struggles.”