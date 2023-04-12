Jason Kennedy & Lauren Scruggs Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘The Sweetest Plot Twist’

Jason Kennedy is ready to be a dad of two!

The Access Hollywood guest correspondent and wife Lauren Scruggs are expecting their second child and revealed the happy news with a joint Instagram post this week that included a special guest.

In a sweet video, the couple’s 1-year-old son, Ryver, giggled upon hearing that he’s going to have a new sibling. Jason kicked off the clip with a game of peek-a-boo before Lauren hands the little one a positive pregnancy test – which Ryver started playing with on the spot!

“This was a major surprise and the sweetest plot twist — I cannot wait to watch little Ryver be a big brother,” Jason wrote in his caption.

Jason and Lauren’s fans and famous friends flocked to the comment section with well wishes, including a string of heart-eye emojis from pal Taylor Lautner, who added “Can’t wait

“CONGRATS,” Kate Bosworth wrote, adding a trio of pink heart emojis. “Could not have happened to two sweeter people xoxo.”

The family’s announcement comes shortly after another major milestone – Ryver’s first birthday! Jason shared cute Instagram peeks at the youngster’s party earlier this month. He and Lauren welcomed their firstborn on April 4, 2022, and the new father shared his excitement in a statement to Access at the time.

“Trying to come up with words to fully process the last 48 hours aren’t possible. Seeing my son for the first time felt like a movie, I kept closing my eyes and finally realized it was true,” Jason said. “We love this boy so much and are so thankful for this time together.”

Congrats to the soon-to-be family of four!

— Erin Biglow