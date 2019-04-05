Jason Momoa Can’t Stop Saying How Much He F***ing Loves Lisa Bonet & We Are Here For It

Jason Momoa really f**king loves his wife.

The “Aquaman” actor took to Instagram to prove how much he stans Lisa Bonet with a montage of cute photos – swoon!

“The way you look at me,” he captioned the photo. “F**king love you woman. My everything.”

The couple wed in October of 2017 and Jason has been obsessed ever since – actually, he has been obsessed since he was 8!

“Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw her on TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,” he told James Corden on “The Late Late Show.” “I’m like, I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.”

The destined pair finally met in 2005 at a jazz club in New York City, and the rest is history.

One thing he could (f**king) love more however, is “Game of Thrones.”

On Wednesday night, Jason and Lisa attended the premiere of the eighth and final season of “GOT.”

He posted photos with the cast and gushed about their “tight bond.”

“I am beyond honored to be apart of this show and I am so very proud of all the friends I have met and still continue to keep a tight bond,” he said. “All my aloha to David and Dan for taking a chance on me and in turn getting me to where I am now. Forever DROGO.”

Jason played Khal Drogo, king of the Dothraki and betrothed Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Although, we know “Queen Lisa” will always be the moon of his life.