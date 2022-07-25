Jason Momoa Involved In Head-On Motorcycle Collision

Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on collision with a motorcyclist in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, according to authorities.

The actor, 42, was driving his vintage Oldsmobile 442 when a biker crossed over into Momoa’s lane while driving a curve on Old Topanga Canyon Road.

According to TMZ, the motorcyclist, whose personal details have not been shared, hit the front of Momoa’s car, cleared the hood and windshield, before reportedly landing on their feet.

In footage of the scene obtained by the outlet, multiple emergency vehicles reported to the scene. TMZ also reports that the biker was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, including “bruising to their leg and an injury to their thumb”.

Momoa appears uninjured and can be seen walking back to his car in footage taken by a bicyclist that rode by the scene.

Earlier this month, Access Hollywood reported on Momoa’s breakup with “Baby Driver” actress Eiza González, 32, one month after publicly confirming their relationship to People.

A source close to the couple told the outlet that they “love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public”, but that the two “are in different life stages.”

— Hayley Santaflorentina