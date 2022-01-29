Jason Momoa Joining ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise For 10th Film (Reports)

The “Fast and Furious” crew is bringing a superhero addition on board.

Jason Momoa has joined the cast for the anticipated 10th film in the blockbuster franchise, according to multiple reports.

Though neither Momoa nor Universal Pictures have commented publicly, the official “F9: The Fast Saga” Twitter account appeared to confirm the news on Friday.



“The Fast Fam just keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa. #F10,” the post read, captioning a photo of the actor with the sequel’s hashtag displayed at the bottom.

Momoa would be the latest A-lister to give the series a test run. Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, John Cena and Dwayne Johnson have all appeared in the ensemble over the years.

Despite star Vin Diesel’s open plea for Johnson to reprise his role as Lucas Hobbs after their public feud, the Rock clarified in recent weeks that he had told his former castmate privately he has no plans to head back to the “Fast” saga.

Along with Diesel, original cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris are all reportedly set to return for “Fast 10,” along with Oscar winner Theron.

The series would mark Momoa’s latest big-budget film series after joining the DC universe as Aquaman. The 42-year-old Hawaii native is also cheering on stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz for her upcoming turn as Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in “The Batman.”

“So proud. can’t wait. march 4th love u zozo,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning a poster for the prequel.

Momoa is currently separated from Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet. The pair had been married for four years and together for 16 before announcing their split earlier this month.

“Fast and Furious 10” is expected to hit theaters in May 2023.

— Erin Biglow