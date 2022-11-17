Jason Momoa Shows Off His Butt Again While Showing Friend Around Hawaii

Jason Momoa bared it all again!

On Nov. 17, the 43-year-old “Aquaman” star shared more photos and videos of him wearing a malo during an outing in Hawaii.

The “Game of Thrones” alum shared several photos and videos of him wearing the traditional cloth as he showed martial artist Gordon King Ryan around the island. During the visit, the DC Comics star even convinced Gordon to rock the look and get a matching tattoo with him!

“So my new bro, he’s fully Hawaiian now. He got tatted, he’s got his malo on, we got him drinking mananalu. He’s full local now, look at that,” Jason said in the video, laughing with Ryan before they turn to show off their behind to the camera. “Appreciate that view, bro – see how good that view is?”

In the caption, Jason showed his love for Gordon and their fun adventures during his visit.

“Had the pleasure of meeting these two badasses gordon and sonny. @gordonlovesjiujitsu we laughed and drank and they choked us all out. It was amazing. welcome to my ohana. can’t wait to see u again my friends safe travels. and goodluck world he’s gonna stay KING aloha j.”

This isn’t the first time Jason has shown fans his toned physique.

Hollywood Hunk: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa View Gallery

Last week, the “Dune” star made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and explained that he wears the traditional malo every day while preparing for his upcoming project “Chief of War.”

When Jimmy asked him if he was wearing the malo underneath his clothes Jason got up and took his outfit on, baring it all to the audience! At one point, he did a complete spin and showed his butt to the audience.