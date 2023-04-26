Amber Heard’s Character Mera In ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Teaser Trailer At CinemaCon

Amber Heard is headed back to the sea for the “Aquaman” sequel.

The 37-year-old actress’ character Mera made a brief appearance in a teaser trailer for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” that was shown at CinemaCon 2023 on Tuesday.

Warner Bros. Pictures teased its upcoming slates of DC Studios projects during the convention, which included the underwater action-packed hit, and it showed Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II making their return, as well as Amber’s comeback.

The trailer has not yet been released to the public.

In June, a rep for the Amber denied reports that the actress had been cut from the “Aquaman” sequel.

“The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane,” the rep said at the time.

The “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” teaser trailer comes less than a year after the conclusion of Amber’s contentious court battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

A jury sided with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor saying that Amber had defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” but did not mention her ex-husband by name.

Johnny was awarded more than $10 million in damages, while Amber was awarded $2 million in damages in her defamation countersuit.