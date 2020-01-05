Jason Momoa Strips To His Tank Top At Golden Globes And Shows Off His Bulging Muscles

In case you needed one more excuse to love Jason Momoa, the hunky “Aquaman” star stole the Golden Globe Awards (in his first appearance at the massive award show) by stripping down mid-show to his tank top.

Jason arrived at the award show on Sunday in a green velvet tuxedo coat with his long locks down, but it appears that mid-way through the awards presentation, we can only assume that it got a little too warm for the actor, and he was forced to lose a layer of his ensemble. The result? Jason was spotted rocking a black tank top and his hair pulled back into a sexy top knot.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

What’s more? He was clearly having a fabulous time at the award show. As Brian Cox walked by him in order to accept his Golden Globe for “Succession,” Jason gave him a rousing clap and also smiled for the cameras. Meanwhile, all we could see were his bulging biceps.

Twitter had a field day with the funny moment:

Jason later put on his tux jacket in order to present two awards alongside his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz – but let’s be real, the world really needed the tank top.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.