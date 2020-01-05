Jason Momoa Strips To His Tank Top At Golden Globes And Shows Off His Bulging Muscles

In case you needed one more excuse to love Jason Momoa, the hunky “Aquaman” star stole the Golden Globe Awards (in his first appearance at the massive award show) by stripping down mid-show to his tank top.

Jason arrived at the award show on Sunday in a green velvet tuxedo coat with his long locks down, but it appears that mid-way through the awards presentation, we can only assume that it got a little too warm for the actor, and he was forced to lose a layer of his ensemble. The result? Jason was spotted rocking a black tank top and his hair pulled back into a sexy top knot.

What’s more? He was clearly having a fabulous time at the award show. As Brian Cox walked by him in order to accept his Golden Globe for “Succession,” Jason gave him a rousing clap and also smiled for the cameras. Meanwhile, all we could see were his bulging biceps.

Twitter had a field day with the funny moment:

Because of course Jason Momoa is wearing a tank top at the Golden Globe awards. He’s Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/0OJhBP8SH7 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) January 6, 2020

My sexual orientation is Jason Momoa in a tank top at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/h0wwCl47Oa — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa’s tank top absolutely counts as black tie. — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) January 6, 2020

Sleeves gone, hair up. We want to sit with Jason Momoa at tonight's #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/iftgsJ7wWe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2020

When you look like Jason Momoa, you can make your own Dress Code. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/bykjukFePf — Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade👑 (@King_Of_Shade) January 6, 2020

Jason later put on his tux jacket in order to present two awards alongside his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz – but let’s be real, the world really needed the tank top.