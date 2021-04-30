Jason Segel and Girlfriend Alexis Mixter Split After 8 Years Together

Jason Segel is single!

The actor and his longtime girlfriend Alexis Mixter seem to have made an amicable decision to end their relationship after 8 years together.

Alexis shared a photo of the former couple and penned an in-depth post detailing how their relationship has changed over the years but that they remain friends.

“This is a photo of two best friends. This guy and I have shared so much life together. Changed each other at a soul deep level. All for the better,” she began her post. “The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated. I’ve never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much.”

She also admits that while it’s odd to share the details surrounding their split, Alexis wanted to announce it on her own.

“It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life. But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming,” Alexis wrote. “Announcing a breakup on social media is a strange feeling. Some won’t understand why it is necessary and that’s OK. Having a public romantic relationship is not easy. Ending one feels like navigating a road that doesn’t even exist.”

The “How I Met Your Mother” star first began seeing each other in 2014 and made their red carpet debut in 2016 at Sean Penn’s fundraiser.



