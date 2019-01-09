If you haven’t heard by now … Colton Underwood is a virgin.

And his former “Bachelorette” co-stars Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann revealed why they think their buddy hasn’t lost his vCard just yet in an exclusive interview with Access!

“It’s not like he’s saving himself for marriage, and it’s not fully scoped and based around religious reasons,” Jason revealed in regard to Colton’s virginity. “It sounds as though Colton has been busy in his life – football and everything else. That he’s never really put relationships in the forefront.”

Blake also shared a similar opinion. The realty star said that because Colton has been so passionate about football for so long – he just didn’t have time for sex!

“Then suddenly, it became a big thing to him and he didn’t want to blow it on a one-night stand,” he proclaimed. “He didn’t want it be something that he threw away. So, it became more and more important to him as years went on.”

The buddies also set the record straight on another NSFW quirk about Colton. According the Blake and Jason, the former NFL player really doesn’t like to wear underwear!

“Yeah, no he doesn’t!” Blake exclaimed with a few laughs.

“I don’t think he’s a big underwear guy,” Jason agreed.

The Bachelor Nation lover boys also gushed about what their journey to love would have been like if they were chosen as the “Bachelor.”

“I don’t think I would have gone in thinking, ‘OK, no matter what I am getting engaged.’ I would have definitely wanted to, or at least be open to the fact,” Blake shared. “Love comes first. So, at the end of it you were afraid to take that next step, I wouldn’t be like ‘Well you’re gone. You’re out of here.'”

Jason also shared that he wouldn’t have gone on the show thinking that he would 100 percent get engaged. Instead, he would just trust the process.

“For me yeah, I found love in a place (season 22 of “The Bachelorette”) where I really didn’t think that I would. You know, I gave it a shot. So ehh, let’s go on the show and see what happens,” he said.

So, what’s next in the love department for these two hunky guys?

“I’m looking for my next girlfriend, fiancé, mother of my kids – that’s the step of life that I am at. I am prepared for that,” Jason shared.