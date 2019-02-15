Jason Tartick Makes His Relationship With Kaitlyn Bristowe Instagram Official On Valentine’s Day

The love is (Insta) real in “Bachelor Nation!”

“The Bachelorette” alum Jason Tartick took to Instagram on Thursday to make his relationship with former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe officially official on Valentine’s Day.

“So grateful for you,” he captioned the sweet photo of them.

Back in January, Jason made the announcement that he is off the market during an appearance on “Today” with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb – but, his Valentine’s Day post is the first acknowledgement of the relationship on the Insta feed!

The couple met after Jason appeared as a guest on Kaitlyn’s podcast “Off The Vine” and began dating shortly after.

Things progressed fairly quick for these two with plenty of public dates and PDA, but it seems like the Buffalo native is putting his whole heart into this one!

In early January, Jason stopped by Access alongside Blake Hortsmann where he expressed that he is very serious about finding love.

“I’m at the stage of my life right now that the next person I date…I want to give that person everything that I can because I’m looking for my next girlfriend and fiancée and mother of my kids,” he said.

“And I’m prepared for that.”

We’ve gotta admit, we are definitely rooting for these two!