Jay Cutler Pens Note To Ex Kristin Cavallari For Mother’s Day

Even amid divorce proceedings, Jay Cutler is giving estranged wife Kristin Cavallari a sweet shout-out for Mother’s Day.

The former NFL player shared a photo of Kristin and their three children on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Happy Mother’s day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one.”

Kristin responded to Jay’s tribute with a heart emoji in the comments section.

This post marks Jay’s first appearance on social media since announcing his divorce from Kristin on April 26. He and Kristin posted matching statements on their social media at the time, writing, “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

In divorce documents obtained by Access Hollywood, Kristin cited “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons to end their seven-year marriage.

In late April, court documents revealed that “The Hills” alum also claimed Jay was preventing her from buying her own home.

Kristin broke her social media silence on May 7 to pay tribute to son Jaxon on his 6th birthday, writing, “Jaxy, you have such a sweet, sensitive side yet have the ability to make everyone laugh with your incredible sense of humor and wit. You light up a room and make this world a better place. I’m so thankful to be your momma. Love you forever angel.”

Kristin and Jay have three children together: Camden Jack, 7, Jaxon Wyatt, 6, and Saylor James, 4.

— by Katcy Stephan